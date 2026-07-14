Iron Maiden have sold some of their music catalogue. As per Variety, Pophouse Entertainment, an investment firm co-founded by ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus, has announced a partnership with the legendary English heavy metal band. Pophouse has acquired a stake in the band’s publishing and master music rights, as well as their name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights. The deal also includes rights to “Eddie”, Iron Maiden’s iconic mascot. Pophouse reportedly has acquired a 50% “stake” in the assets, according to Billboard, although further terms have not been disclosed. The partnership was structured and developed over the last year between Pophouse and Iron Maiden’s co-manager, Andy Taylor, and ““will enable Iron Maiden to pursue new creative ventures that connect with existing fans as well as bringing their extensive catalogue to new audiences,” according to an announcement.

Pophouse CEO Jessica Koravos says: “Iron Maiden is a band whose remarkable longevity and rich catalogue open up countless creative possibilities. With Pophouse’s partnership, the band now has the investment and creative firepower to keep evolving for decades to come.

“It is a privilege to support Iron Maiden in this new chapter and to help carry their extraordinary legacy forward for the fans who have built this global community over the past 50 years.”

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Iron Maiden Manager Rod Smallwood adds: “I am very excited about our relationship with Pophouse and the ability we now have to pursue, facilitate, and finance our many plans and dreams quicker than we ever hoped.

“The interest in the band has never been bigger and this strategic partnership, which we’ve been quietly working together on now for over a year, has already had results with the progress on the Infinite Dreams Museum and the filming of the current show. The fans can be assured there is a great deal more to come for Maiden, and ‘Eddie’ will rule, OK!!”

As part of their recent EddFest performance at Knebworth House, Pophouse and Iron Maiden launched the Infinite Dreams Museum Experience, their first creative collaboration, which celebrated 50 years of Iron Maiden history.