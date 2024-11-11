New details have emerged regarding the cause of death of Paul Di’Anno, the former Iron Maiden vocalist who passed away last month at the age of 66.

According to a statement released on Di’Anno’s official Facebook page, the musician died from a “tear in the sac around the heart” that led to his heart stopping.

The post, shared with permission from Di’Anno’s family, revealed the results of the autopsy. His sisters, Cheryl and Michelle, confirmed that a tear in the pericardium (the sac surrounding the heart) had caused blood to fill the area from the main aorta artery, ultimately resulting in cardiac arrest. The statement emphasised that Di’Anno’s death was instantaneous and likely painless.

In honour of the late musician, friends and family recently hosted an In Memoriam show at Underworld Camden in London. The event featured a musical set performed by Di’Anno’s colleagues, providing a fitting farewell to their friend and fellow artist.

Di’Anno’s passing was initially announced in October by metal label Conquest Music on behalf of his family. The statement revealed that the singer, whose real name was Paul Andrews, died at his home in Salisbury, England. It also mentioned that Di’Anno had been grappling with severe health issues in recent years, which had confined him to performing in a wheelchair.

Despite these challenges, Di’Anno continued to perform, reportedly playing over 100 shows since 2023, even after announcing a semi-retirement in 2020. This dedication to his craft and fans underscores the passion he held for his music throughout his life.

Di’Anno’s musical journey with Iron Maiden began in 1978 when he joined the then-emerging band. He lent his distinctive vocals to the band’s early releases, including their 1979 EP, The Roundhouse Tapes, and their self-titled debut album in 1980. These recordings were instrumental in establishing Iron Maiden as a frontrunner in the new wave of British heavy metal,.