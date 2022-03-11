Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson has assured die-hard Iron Maiden fans that the band has no plans of retiring any time soon, if at all.

“We’re not planning to retire at all, really. I think we’ll probably drop dead onstage. I can think of worse places to drop dead,” the lead singer of Iron Maiden said during an appearance on a recent episode of Full Metal Jackie’s nationally syndicated radio show.

He added; “But no, we’re not planning on retiring. We’re all still firing away [with] loads of energy and loads of enthusiasm, so I can’t wait to get back together [with the other guys to start rehearsing for the upcoming tour].”

Dickinson also touched on his appreciation of having both old and new fans.

“With respect to our fans, we’ve got generations of fans now,” he continued. “Even at [my] spoken-word shows, I can crack jokes about the age of the audience only because half the audience is, like, my age, but the other half of the audience is often way, way younger. So it’s brilliant. We’ve got this whole intergenerational thing going. And, obviously, at the Maiden shows, it’s even bigger, the emphasis on that. And huge numbers of women. It’s fantastic. ‘Cause it always used to be cliché, back when I was starting in the early ’80s, that heavy metal was just, like, misogynist, male-dominated stuff… But no, it’s not true. There’s loads and loads of heavy metal fans who are girls.”

“We all feel that if we feel we’re not cutting it anymore, then we’ll discuss it and that will probably be the end of it,” he explained. “But at the moment, we don’t feel like that. We feel that we definitely still are pulling our weight, so to speak. We’re just doing well. So far so good. I don’t wanna tempt fate, but we are doing good.”

