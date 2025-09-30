Iron & Wine is coming to Australian in 2026.

Marking his first visit to Australia since 2018, Iron & Wine will perform a run of solo shows and festival appearances in February and March 2026.

The moniker of singer-songwriter and film studies lecturer Sam Beam, Iron & Wine is known for deeply burnished vocals and melodic sensibility. Drawing from Beam’s transcendent folk sounds, he is one of the most preeminent artists and collaborators of the first wave of indie folk.

Beam will play tracks from the latest album Light Verse, as well as fan favourites from his collaborations with Calexico and I’m With Her, and the cinematic gems such as the slow dance soundtrack from Twilight.

Iron & Wine will start in Perth on February 28th, before heading to Brisbane and Sydney in early March. Beam will then make appearances at WOMADelaide and Port Fairy’s Folk Festival, before a final show in Melbourne.

The Australian tour comes off the back of a huge US tour with award-winning trio I’m With Her and Seattle favourites Band of Horses.

For more than a decade, Iron & Wine has crafted a body of work spanning seven studio albums, numerous EPs and singles, each marked by atmospheric arrangements, poetic storytelling, and Beam’s singular voice.

From modest beginnings with The Creek Drank the Cradle, through the rustic beauty of The Shepherd’s Dog, the bold explorations of Kiss Each Other Clean and Ghost on Ghost, to the reflective resonance of Beast Epic and now Light Verse, Iron & Wine has earned acclaim for their capacity to move between the hushed and the grand with elegance and emotional clarity.

Presale begins at 10am on Wednesday, October 1st. General release begins 10am, Thursday, October 2nd. Sign up for presale here.

IRON & WINE AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Presented by Handsome Tours and Double J present

Saturday, February 28th

The Rechabite, Perth WA

Monday, March 2nd

Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, March 4th

City Recital Hall, Sydney NSW

Friday, March 6th

WOMADelaide, Adelaide SA

Saturday, March 7th

Port Fairy Folk Festival, Port Fairy VIC

Sunday, March 8th

Port Fairy Folk Festival, Port Fairy VIC

Tuesday, March 10th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC