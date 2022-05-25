A report from Reddit has people believing that Chance the Rapper will be appearing in a Suite Life of Zach and Cody reboot.

A recent Reddit post claiming that Chance the Rapper will star in The Suite Life of Zach and Cody prequel as Mr. Moseby has some outlets and accounts jumping at the news. The post had no source attached to it and simply said they received their information from a Deadline article, which doesn’t exist.

Accounts such as @rapalert6 ran with the story, despite the Reddit post having now been deleted and called out as fake.

“Chance the Rapper will reportedly star in a Suite Life of Zack and Cody prequel as “Mr. Moseby” coming soon to Disney Plus. @chancetherapper“

Chance the Rapper will reportedly star in a Suite Life of Zack and Cody prequel as “Mr. Moseby” coming soon to Disney Plus. @chancetherapper pic.twitter.com/blQHBAzXqC — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) May 25, 2022

“y’all gon believe “rapalert6””

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

y’all gon believe “rapalert6” — { b nōte } (@BIGBOUSIN) May 25, 2022

Despite the Suite Life rumours likely being false, this doesn’t mean there’s nothing new on the horizon for the Chicage artist. Chance took to social media with a mysterious post a few months back. “My mind is decided,” he wrote alongside the date 3/24. It was accompanied by a pensive monochromatic picture of the rapper just staring at a blank wall.

Does this mean that Chance his finally releasing a new record this Thursday, March 24th? A lot of fans seem to think so. “Imma be there at midnight dawg don’t play with me,” demanded one Twitter user. “Excited ain’t even the word for it,” wrote someone else.

“We getting a (sic) album or single?” questioned someone else. “You better drop it on time don’t do us like the other artists,” begged another. “Well we will see what happens,” was a more conservative opinion.

My mind is decided 3/24 pic.twitter.com/ZOVK9Pav43 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 20, 2022

Chance’s last album, The Big Day, dropped in July 2019. It was a worldwide success, reaching number two on the U.S. Billboard 200 and number seven on the ARIA Album Chart. Despite being warmly received by most critics, fan reaction was a different matter: The Big Day garnered widespread criticism from hardcore elements of Chance’s following, with many Internet memes about the album’s focus on the rapper’s marriage being spawned.

Neither Disney nor Chance the Rapper’s management have responded to inquiries on the matter.