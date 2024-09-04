Isabel LaRosa has revealed she will be bringing her Heaven Doesn’t Wait tour to Australia in February 2025.

The singer-songwriter, known for her viral hits “i’m yours,” and “favorite”, is set to perform two confirmed shows in Melbourne and Brisbane, with a New South Wales date to be announced soon.

The Australian tour kicks off at Melbourne’s Prince Bandroom on Monday, February 24th, before heading to Brisbane’s Triffid on Wednesday, February 26th. New South Wales fans are encouraged to sign up for notifications as details for a show in their state are on the way.

Tickets for both shows will go on sale at 11am on Monday, September 9th, with pre-sale access available to My Live Nation and Secret Sounds subscribers starting 10am on Friday, September 6th. For complete tour and ticket details, visit livenation.com.au or secretsounds.com.

LaRosa, who has amassed over 1 billion audio streams and 5 billion video streams globally, gained widespread attention with her 2022 breakout hit “i’m yours,” which earned RIAA Gold certification. LaRosa’s unique sound has caught the ears of listeners worldwide.

Her recent bilingual single, “favorite,” continues to climb, with over 400 million views from user-generated content across social media.

Hailed by Ones To Watch as “a superstar befit for the digital age,” LaRosa’s live performances are known for their striking visuals and captivating energy. With the success of her God’s Watching tour and her debut EP You Fear the God That Loves You, LaRosa is solidifying her place in the modern pop scene.

Isabel LaRosa – Heaven Doesn’t Wait Tour Dates:

Monday, February 24th

Prince Bandroom – Naarm/Melbourne*

Wednesday, February 26th

The Triffid – Meanjin/Brisbane*

NSW Show TBA

Tickets on sale:

Pre-sale from 10am Friday, September 6th

General sale from 11am Monday, September 9th

For ticket info, visit livenation.com.au or secretsounds.com.