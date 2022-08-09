19-year-old pop singer-songwriter ISHAN looks back at a crucial moment on his artistic path in new single ‘Go’.

After first learning the guitar as a young boy, the multicultural ISHAN – he boasts Indian, Swiss and Catalan heritage – discovered a passion for songwriting as a teenager, going on to write over 100 songs since.

Not all will be winners, of course, but ‘Go’ has lots to like about it. Released last week, the thoughtful track details the anxiety the fledgling singer was feeling as he neared the end of his teenage years, wondering whether he may have to leave the comfort of home to really pursue his dream of making it in music. “I might have a shot, it’s true / To waste it out of fear would be a terrible thing to do,” he ponders in the track.

‘Go’ is the first single from ISHAN’s debut EP, The Igloo, set for release soon. Recorded just outside Melbourne when he was just 17, the EP was frustratingly delayed while the city battled several lockdowns. If the rest of the EP possesses similarly yearning lyrics and sweet melodies as displayed in ‘Go’, the singer should be one to watch on the Australian pop circuit in future.

To mark the release of his new single, we caught up with ISHAN as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about his life and music.

ISHAN’s ‘Go’ is out now.

How did your artist name come about?

This is an easy one. My parents gave me a name when I was born, and I decided to keep it. I didn’t think my last name sounded like it belonged to a singer so I dropped it. Therefore, I am just ISHAN.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

If you have an Indian grandmother like I do, she describes your music back to you. My other grandma, who is Catalan and Swiss, doesn’t speak English, so I don’t try to describe it to her as she’s not going to associate with the lyrics. Overall, I would say my music is all about conveying narratives in the most melodic way that I can.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Go’ is an acoustic-sounding pop track that is all about the anxiety I was feeling as I started to make progress with my music and naively contemplated a need to move away from Australia to the U.S. if I was going to make it. The song is upbeat but also honest in terms of a fear of failure and letting people down.

‘Isabella’ is a feel good romcom-type song which very accurately documents the circumstances through which I met my girlfriend. We met in an igloo and drunk lots of tea to keep warm. I later played a gig where I was basically singing every song to her, but she had no idea. ‘Isabella’ is all about my inability as a 16-year-old to tell her how I was feeling, and secretly hoping that she would work it out through my music. I eventually played it to her, and it worked out pretty well.

‘This Blank Wall’ is a haunting ballad. It’s quite an emotional track that uses a really nice acoustic guitar line with a subtle cello and some stirring guitar licks. The song outlines a struggle to tell someone you love them. Those three words are so loaded and the song is about practicing saying “I Love You” in front of a blank wall that gives me nothing but derision in return. The song touches on the fear of stuffing up a relationship by moving too fast and feeling more than the other person might feel.

What do you love about your hometown?

I love that you can be in the middle of a really urban city of over five million people and not have to go very far at all to find beautiful green corridors to walk, ride or just get lost in. There are so many opportunities to forget you are in a big city and be close to nature.

Career highlight so far?

I did a small intimate solo show in Inner Melbourne earlier this year, and it was so wonderful to play in front of around 80 people who were all my closest friends, fans and well-wishers. What made it so special was the love I felt from everyone there. It wasn’t a big show but I doubt I will ever play in front of a more invested and

supportive audience who didn’t just care for ISHAN the artist but also Ishan the person.

Fave non-music hobby?

Hanging out with my two awesome dogs – both kelpies.

Dream music collab?

I think if Sasha Alex Sloan hit me up for a cowrite I’d lose my mind. Her amazing voice and storytelling ability give me chills with every listen.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Doing what I love – being a professional musician. If I make it big then well done me. If I don’t, then as long as I can eke out a living doing what I love, then I’ll be happy.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

I haven’t done much karaoke but if I did, I would probably go to one of the covers I occasionally throw into a gig such as ‘I’m Yours’ by Jason Mraz, or ‘Viva La Vida’ by Coldplay.

I actually wouldn’t mind doing some of the songs I grew up listening to with my dad – perhaps ‘Man In The Mirror’ by Michael Jackson or Billy Joel’s ‘Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)’.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Treat others how you would like them to treat you. My parents drummed this into me from before I could walk.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Cookies and cream Connoisseur ice-cream. If you know you know.