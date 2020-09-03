Content Warning: This article discusses sexual misconduct and assault. If you or someone you know are affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Issues have parted ways with frontman Tyler Carter after allegations of sexual misconduct were brought to light on Twitter. As NME report, the allegations pertain to an incident of grooming a 14-year-old, with claims that the frontman sexually assaulted them when they were “passed out drunk.”

“Recently we have become aware of allegations against Tyler Carter, of grooming and sexual misconduct. We, Josh, Sky and AJ, will no longer be working with Tyler. We believe survivors,” the band shared via Issues social media channels.

The remaining members of Issues — guitarist Adrian “AJ” Rebollo, vocalist/bassist Skyler Acord and drummer Josh Manuel – have not acknowledged whether they intend to continue with the project.

28-year-old Tyler Carter, who founded the band following his departure from metalcore act Woe, Is Me, is yet to publicly address the allegations made against him.

This is the latest in a string of alleged abusers, indebted in the Vans Warped Tour scene, that have been outed on social media — — other notable incidents include Blood on the Dance Floor’s Dahvie Vanity, Of Mice & Men’s Austin Carlile, A Day to Remember’s Josh Woodard, members of Attila, Pierce the Veil’s Mike Fuentes, Brand New’s Jesse Lacey, and more.