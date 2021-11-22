Having the opportunity to pop the question to the love of your life at an exclusive album launching Adele concert has to be up there with one of the most romantic moments in history.

This is exactly what went down for Quentin Brunson and his partner of seven years, Ashleigh Mann, at Adele’s One Night Only comeback concert, which aired in Australia last night.

And while Brunson’s levels of romance may have put doubt in the mind of every many planning a proposal in the next decade, it seems that he can’t take complete credit for the once-in-a-lifetime proposal.

Speaking on FoxFM’s Fifi, Fev and Nick show this morning, Brunson revealed that he was offered the proposal opportunity after responding to a mystery ad in the paper.

“It was a post that I saw online, it was looking for someone who was willing to propose to their girlfriend in an amazing, epic way, at one of the most beautiful places in Los Angeles,” he said.

“But they didn’t tell me it was an Adele special, so I went into this blindly, wanting to do something fun for Ashleigh … and it ended up being way bigger than I ever thought it would be.”

Regardless of how the proposal came about, the moment was a tear-jerker. Partway through her performance, Adele introduced Brunson and hinted that something big was about to happen.

“I need every person to be really quiet, all right? If you make a noise, I’m going to kill you,” Adele told the crowd before Brunson guided his blindfolded girlfriend on stage. She had noise cancelling earphones on and had no idea that she was an Adele concert.

“I honestly thought that we were going to go on a hayride,” she said. “I had been talking about going to the pumpkin patch, so I assumed we were doing something cool like that,” she told CBS Mornings.

Brunson got down on one knee and proposed to Mann – a proposal she happily accepted. Adele then had them sit in the front row and serenaded them with ‘Make You Feel My Love’.

“Literally, honestly, I thought I was going to throw up. I don’t think we’ll ever come down from this, it’s insane,” Mann told the Australian radio show.

If accepting a surprise engagement at an exclusive Adele show isn’t enough, the couple revealed that they were seated with plenty of A-list celebrities for the rest of the show.

“Afterwards, we were bombarded with a bunch of celebrities, Drake came up to us, and of course, Melissa McCarthy had been sitting next to us the whole time, and Lizzo. And we got to talk to like, Kerry Washington, and Ellen DeGeneres was sitting directly behind us … it was crazy, it was nuts.”

Watch the proposal that happened at the Adele One Night Only concert: