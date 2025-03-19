Icehouse are entering the Coliseum.

Iva Davies’ ARIA Hall of Fame-inducted new wave band will play the Coliseum on Saturday, August 23rd, their only stop this year in Western Sydney. Northern Beaches band Rolling Holy will open the show as special guests.

The general ticket on sale starts from 10.00am AEST on Wednesday, March 26th at Ticketek.

Davies anticipates another warm welcome. “Last September we played at the Coliseum Theatre for the first time and it was a wonderful night,” he says, “the audience singing along with us to every song was a major thrill for the band and me while the excellent sound of the theatre and the helpful staff made the evening truly memorable.”

So, he continues, “after having only been playing large outdoor shows this year, we’re looking forward to going indoors and playing at The Coliseum again for this special event on August 23rd.”

Formed by Davies, initially as Flowers, Icehouse was one of Australia’s most successful acts of the 1980s and 1990s.

Across a 45-year career – and counting – the band have landed eight ARIA Top 10 albums and upwards of 30 ARIA Top 40 singles, including classics “Great Southern Land”, “Electric Blue”, “Crazy”, “Hey Little Girl”, “Street Café”, “No Promises”, “We Can Get Together”, and more. Many will be played on the night, reps say.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Icehouse also crashed the charts in the US and UK, and were elevated into the ARIA Hall of Fame during a ceremony in 2006. Global album sales top 9 million.

Icehouse are currently headlining the Red Hot Summer Tour 2025, topping a bill that includes Noiseworks, Wolfmother, Eskimo Joe, Baby Animals, and more. The final date on that run is this Saturday, March 22nd at Sandalford Wines, Swan Valley.

Looking ahead, “the band and I look forward to experiencing the intimate and powerful energy of The Coliseum’s audience once more,” Davies adds. “It’s going to be a night to remember and we can’t wait to share it with everyone who

joins us. See you there.”

Icehouse

Tickets from Ticketek

Special Guest: Rolling Holy

Saturday, August 23rd

Coliseum Theatre, Rooty Hill, Western Sydney, NSW