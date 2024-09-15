The Red Hot Summer Tour has unveiled its 2025 lineup, featuring an all-Australian roster of iconic acts.

The festival will hit Mornington, Coffs Harbour, Southport, Lake Macquarie, Berry, Swan Valley, and Wodonga from January 4th to March 20th.

This year’s tour brings a powerhouse lineup, including Icehouse, Noiseworks, Wolfmother, Eskimo Joe, Baby Animals, and more. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, September 19th, at 10am AEST via Ticketmaster.

Here’s a quick look at the headliners:

ICEHOUSE: With over 45 years in the industry, ICEHOUSE is a major Australian band known for hits like “Great Southern Land.” They’ve sold over 30 Platinum albums and continue to perform to sell-out crowds in Australia and New Zealand. Their classic track “Great Southern Land” was even used to name a Qantas Dreamliner.

Noiseworks: Noiseworks, famous for 80s rock anthems like “No Lies” and “Take Me Back,” has a strong live presence. Original members Jon Stevens, Steve Balbi, and Kevin Nicol are known for their energetic performances and recent success with their 2022 album ‘Evolution.’

Wolfmother: Led by Andrew Stockdale, Wolfmother has played major global festivals and shared stages with rock legends like AC/DC. Their debut album was a huge success, and Stockdale has since released multiple records, including solo projects and collaborations.

Eskimo Joe: Eskimo Joe has sold over 750,000 albums in Australia, with three ARIA number-one albums and numerous awards. Their 2004 album ‘Black Fingernails, Red Wine’ was a major hit and they continue to captivate audiences with their live performances.

Baby Animals: Celebrating 30 years, Baby Animals’ debut album went 8x Platinum in Australia and kept Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ from the top spot. They’re known for hits like “Rush You” and have received multiple ARIA Awards.

Killing Heidi: Killing Heidi’s 2000 debut album ‘Reflector’ went four times Platinum and earned them four ARIA Awards. They’re celebrating 25 years since their debut with continued acclaim and recognition.

Bachelor Girl: Formed in 1992, Bachelor Girl had major hits like “Buses and Trains.” Their debut album was a huge success, and they’ve recently reunited for new music and live performances, including festival gigs with acts like Icehouse.

Red Hot Summer Tour 2025

General Public On-Sale: Tickets on sale Thursday, 19th September via Ticketmaster

Saturday, January 4th

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

This is an 18+ show

www.ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday, January 11th

Mary Anne Reserve, Manum SA

***THIS IS A ‘SOUNDS BY THE RIVER’ EVENT***

All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

www.ticketmaster.com.au



Saturday, February 1st

Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour NSW

This is an 18+ show

www.ticketmaster.com.au



Saturday, February 8th

Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD

This is an 18+ show

www.ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday 15th February 15th

Speers Point Park, Lake Macquarie NSW

This is an 18+ show

www.ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday, February 22nd

Berry Showground, Berry NSW

All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

www.ticketmaster.com.au



Saturday, March 22nd

Sandalford Wines, Swan Valley WA

This is an 18+ show

www.ticketmaster.com.au



Saturday, March 29th

Gateway Lakes, Wodonga VIC

All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

www.ticketmaster.com.au