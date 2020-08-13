2020 has been a year, and indie-pop collective Ivey have unleashed a playlist of songs that have gotten them through this monstrous era in celebration of their deep new track ‘Fall Apart’.

Composed of five mates, indie-pop group Ivey have been rocking the scene for a few years, supporting Aussie icons like Middle Kids, Ruby Fields, Confidence Man, and Ocean Alley.

Teaming up with renowned producer Konstantin Kerstling [Tones & I, The Jungle Giants], they’ve just dropped ‘Fall Apart’, which dives deep into toxic and unhealthy relationships,

Following the recent 2020 releases of ‘Midnight’ and ‘Valentine’, ‘Fall Apart’ serves as another taste from Ivey that keys in on their signature indie-pop fuelled sound.

With this blistering new track on the scene, Ivey have shared the tunes that are getting them through this crazy year, and how they’ve stayed sane in the midst of it.

Check out ‘Fall Apart’ by Ivey:

Dante’s Choices:

‘Don’t Need You’ by Genesis Owusu

I love the energy and vocal performance in this track. There’s nothing better than a blunt F you track. Very fun to sing/yell along to.

‘Yesteryear’ by Cosmos Midnight

This is just a straight feel good track which is something everyone needs this year.

Matt’s Choices:

‘I Think There’s Something You Should Know’ by The 1975

This track has been something I have referred to constantly during my recent production and writing times, I find new elements every time I listen.

‘Afterlife’ by BENEE

– Sometimes a song can turn around your day & although 2020 has been a bit trash so far, this song brings a bit of joy around town for me.

Millie’s Choices:

‘Dang! (feat. Anderson Paak)’ by Mac Miller

This song always lifts the mood. Which is what everyone needs this year.

‘Violent Crimes’ by Kanye West

The whole album is a complete up and down of emotions which is kinda of how this entire year feels – this song just fits 2020.

Riley’s Choices:

‘Chicken Tenders’ by Dominic Fike

Found out about this song very recently and haven’t stopped playing it since. Whenever I need a good pick me up I put this song on and vibe!

‘Is It True’ by Tame Impala

Living in Queensland and it being sunny almost 90% of the day, this is a song where you can forget about everything and chill out by the pool.

Lachie’s Choices:

‘Heavenly Maybe’ by Genghar

This song oozes classic nostalgic indie with perfect syncopated disco guitar and hats, it’s that classic indie sound that holds a close place in my past teenage heart. A song that seems fitting for any occasion – especially a windows down road trip through mount tambourine in brisk rainforest air.

‘Having No Head’ by The 1975

This song, although completely instrumental, manages to draw absolute emotion, engage thought and reflection and make you feel this sort of waking bliss. It’s progression from start to finish is beautiful and never dull, something to listen to when you’re alone and in mind.