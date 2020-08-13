Kanye West’s presidential campaign is not resonating with black voters.

A new report published by POLITICO/Morning Consult poll, highlights the rapper is still polling at only at 2% overall and only has 2% of the black vote. In comparison, the “no opinion” sector of the poll has 9%.

The poll has also revealed that West’s presidential bid does not have any impact on the race between President Donald Trump and Democrat candidate Joe Biden. With Biden maintaining his nine-point lead over Trump.

Earlier this month, Kanye West admitted that his presidential campaign is an attempt to hurt Joe Biden’s election chances.

In a recent interview with Forbes, the music mogul delved into his political aspirations. When asked by interviewer Randall Lane what his goals with the campaign are, West revealed that he’s “walking…to win.”

When questioned about whether his presidential ploy was an attempt to gank votes from former Vice President Joe Biden, West revealed, “I’m not denying it; I just told you.”

“I think a lot of people of color view Kanye’s bid for the presidency as a quixotic one, and they don’t see him as being legitimate for the office. It’s more of yet another Kanye publicity stunt,” Ron Christie, a Black Republican strategist and former aide to Dick Cheney, told POLITICO. “Democrats traditionally get 90-plus percent of the Black vote. I think a lot of people are going to look at Kanye and just say, ‘I don’t think so.’”

At least Kanye West can take solace in the knowledge that his music contemporary DaBaby has his back.

Ima let y’all finish…. But you got me fucked up you think I ain’t voting for Ye. 🇺🇸 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) August 12, 2020

Last week it was revealed that Kanye West could be facing legal ramifications amid his current US presidential bid, following his hometown of Illinois reportedly removed his name from the ballot due to invalid signatures.

White House correspondent and CNN political analyst, April Ryan, took to Twitter to share that the dodgy signatures could leave Kanye vulnerable to legal consequences.