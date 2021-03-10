Sad news incoming from K-pop world today, as girl-group IZ*ONE confirmed that they are disbanding three years after debut.

It’s always to take in news of an act disbanding. It’s even harder when that act was well on their way to becoming a shining star in the industry. Unfortunately, that seems to be the case with K-pop girl-group IZ*ONE, who announced that they are disbanding in April, three years after their debut.

The news was confirmed in a statement by Mnet earlier today: “Ahead of the conclusion of the “IZ*ONE” project, Mnet, Swing Entertainment, and Off The Record have held discussions and listened to the opinions of each agency for the best activities the 12 members can carry out.”

“The activities of project group IZ*ONE, which debuted in 2018 with the album COLOR*IZ and grew into a girl group that represents Asia and is loved not only in Korea but also around the world, will come to a close in April as planned.” the statement read.

To help fans say goodbye to the act, Mnet has also announced a two-day online farewell concert ‘ONE, THE STORY’, to be held on March 13th and 14th.

With their disbandment, IZ*ONE join a line of temporary K-pop groups that were put together as musical projects following survival shows. For those unfamiliar with the process, survival shows bring together idol aspirants and trainees from numerous agencies in a competition of skills, with the ultimate goal of debuting in a group at the end. Recent examples include the wildly popular Wanna One, and girl-group I.O.I, who shot to fame with the addicting ‘Pick Me’.

IZ*ONE trace their origins back to the idol survival show Produce 48, which culminated in the top-ranking 12 members debuting as part of the project. While their original contracts where supposed to expire in April 2021, IZ*ONE’s rising trajectory had prompted speculations of extensions. Mnet, however, has confirmed that the group will disband as planned and the members will return to their original agencies.

Check out ‘Panorama’ by IZ*ONE: