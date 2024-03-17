J Balvin is set to shake up Australia and New Zealand with his upcoming ‘Que Bueno Volver a Verte Tour (It’s Good to See You Tour)’.

The Colombian singer will hit arenas in Auckland, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth in September (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 27th (1pm local time) via frontiertouring.com/jbalvin. For early access, fans can join the official Artist (J Balvin & SOFI TUKKER) and Frontier Members pre-sales, starting Monday, March 25th (2pm local time). More details are available via the Frontier website.

Florida-based electro duo SOFI TUKKER will join the tour, known for their Grammy-nominated debut single “Drinkee.”

Balvin is becoming a familiar face Down Under, with his Melbourne and Sydney headline shows selling out in under 10 minutes last year, which came alongside a memorable performance at Splendour in the Grass. Before his upcoming Australian tour, he’ll kick off his world tour in April across Europe, including a prime spot on the main stage at Coachella.

Known for hits like “Mi Gente” and “I Like It”, J Balvin’s latest single, “Triple S”, features De La Ghetto and Jowell & Randy.

In 2019, he made history as the first Latin headliner at Lollapalooza in its 28-year history. His impressive list of studio collaborators includes names such as Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, Pharrell, and more.

J BALVIN ‘QUE BUENO VOLVER A VERTE TOUR (IT’S GOOD TO SEE YOU TOUR)’ SEPTEMBER 2024

+ special guest SOFI TUKKER

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE via frontiertouring.com/jbalvin Runs for 24 hours starting from: Monday, March 25th (2pm local time)

TELSTRA PLUS (AU) MEMBERS PRESALE via telstra.com/music Runs for 48 hours starting from: Thursday, March 21st (1pm)

TICKETS ON SALE Begins: Wednesday 27 March (1pm local time)

Sunday, September 1st

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Wednesday, September 4th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, September 6th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, September 7th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, September 10th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA