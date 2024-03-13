The Splendour in the Grass 2024 lineup has been revealed, and it’s stacked.

Headlining the festival is none other than Australia’s own global icon, Kylie Minogue, in an exclusive performance. Joining her are acclaimed overseas acts like viral rap star Yeat, Future, Omar Apollo, as well as indie favourites Turnstile, Arcade Fire, and Fontaines D.C. (exclusive performance).

Australia’s talent shines bright with G Flip, Tash Sultana, Angie McMahon, Middle Kids, Beddy Rays, and more.

We’ve rounded up a few acts – some well-established and others rising rapidly – that you might not have checked out yet. But rest assured, they’re well worth making a beeline for at the iconic festival.

The iconic festival will head to North Byron Parklands from Friday, July 19th to Sunday, July 1st, with onsite camping available from Wednesday, July 17th.

Tickets to Splendour in the Grass 2024 go on sale to the general public on Thursday, March 31st at 9am AEDT via Moshtix. There are also several pre-sales taking place this year. For more information visit, splendourinthegrass.com

Sofia Kourtesis

Sofia Kourtesis, a Peruvian-born producer, DJ, and vocalist based in Berlin, is one of the fastest rising stars in the electronic music scene. With a series of highly acclaimed EPs and singles under her belt, including her shimmering debut album, Madres, released on influential label Ninja Tune (Bicep, Floating Points, Sampha The Great) last year, her ecstatic house music will whisk you away to the sunny beaches of Spain’s coastline.

Miss Kaninna



Miss Kaninna, a proud Yorta Yorta, Kalkadoon, and Yirendali woman, is at the forefront of the Australian R&B scene. Her self-described “anti-establishment anthem”, “Blak Britney”, blends pop, rap, and R&B into a fiery and ferocious energy. Having already won over festival crowds at Party in the Paddock, MONA FOMA, and A Festival Called PANAMA, her live performances are not to be missed at Splendour.

grentperez



22-year-old Filipino-Australian singer grentperez, hailing from Western Sydney, made waves in 2023 by earning an ARIA nomination for Breakthrough Artist of the Year. Initially gaining traction on YouTube with covers and original songs, his debut single “Cherry Wine” soared to international success, reaching the #1 spot on the Spotify Viral Chart in Australia, Canada, and Singapore. His music spans indie, soul, jazz, hip-hop, and more, appealing to fans of artists like Tom Misch, Rex Orange County, and Still Woozy.

LEISURE



A shout out to some of our favourite Kiwis on the lineup. New Zealand’s LEISURE will be gracing Splendour with their smooth tunes and infectious stage presence. It’s been an exciting time for all five of the Leisure lads, with the release of their stellar 4th studio album, Leisurevision, and a red-hot USA tour to top it off, selling out shows in cities like Los Angeles and the Big Apple. Their lush and danceable music is perfect for festival vibes.

Otoboke Beaver



If you missed Otoboke Beaver on their sold-out debut tour of Australia & New Zealand, here’s your chance. Japan’s punk-rock-garage quartet, self-described as a “knock-out or pound cake” band, brings their thrilling live show to Splendour. They combine off-kilter compositions, confrontational performance skills, and incredible musicianship.