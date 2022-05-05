J. Cole makes history with ‘No Role Modelz’ as the song goes diamond with no music video, making him the first rapper to do so.

J. Cole is one of the most prolific and successful artists of the 2010s. Cole has put out five albums in the previous decade, with one of them, 2014 Forest Hills Drive, being considered a masterpiece by many. Now, Jermaine is making history again with his song ‘No Role Modelz,’ which comes from the aforementioned album.

One of the more popular songs from 2014 Forest Hills Drive, ‘No Role Modelz’ has now become eligible for diamond certification with no music video to accompany the song. This makes it one of only two songs to do so and makes Cole the first rapper to ever accomplish this feat.

"J. Cole will be the first rapper in HISTORY to have a Diamond song in the US without an official music video

No Role Modelz is now eligible for Diamond with no video

Only 1 other song has ever achieved Diamond without a music video – Chris Stapleton – Tennessee Whiskey"

— Hip Hop By The Numbers (@HipHopNumbers) May 5, 2022

J. Cole also recently had praise for a celebration of Kanye’s achievements, when the mini-doc Jeen-Yuhs came out.

Despite the praise, there is subtle contention between the two that continued to grow over time with songs such as ‘False Prophets’ referring to Kanye, interviews that brought out the rappers’ feelings towards one another, and Twitter beefs over leaked phone calls.

With the release of the Kanye West documentary, Jeen-Yuhs, it looks like J. Cole is in appreciation of Ye’s story to the degree that he is inspired. This seems to be a potential extension of the olive branch from the Dreamville artist and a show of love to someone who inspired him from the very start. After all, the first episode of Jeen-Yuhs does show us a look at the beginnings of West’s career, back to a time when Cole had nothing but love for the rapper-producer.