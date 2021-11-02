Following their disbandment announcement in March, J-pop group V6 said goodbye to fans in a special concert after 26 years together.

J-pop group V6 said goodbye to fans in a special concert after 26 years together on November 1st. The date of the concert coincided with the group’s 26th anniversary, and marks the departure of another iconic act from their agency, Johnny & Associates Inc., in recent years.

On their last day, the members of V6 also donated an olive tree named ‘Buiroku no Ki’ to a park in Tokyo, continuing their efforts of promoting sustainability as an act.

The group’s last official performance was on the eve of November 2nd as the final concert of their final tour, which also featured performances from the Coming Century subunit and the 20th Century subunit.

As a last message, the group told fans: “There are a lot of things we want to say, but we will deliver them through song. Please think of this as a letter from us. Thank you for following us for 26 years.”

V6 first announced their disbandment back in March, coinciding with the announcement that member Go Morita would be leaving the agency with ambitions to pursue his acting career. The other members, however, would remain with the agency and go solo.

“The decision is certainly not a step back but rather for us to grow and take the next step (in our lives),” a statement from the group read at the time.

V6 are the third long-term act under Johnny & Associates Inc. to have disbanded in recent years. Iconic J-pop act SMAP disbanded in 2016 after 27 years together; while Arashi suspended group activities in 2020 after 21 years of working together.

You can read more about this topic over at the Asia Pop Observer.

Check out ‘Pineapple’ by V6: