Ja Rule is selling the infamous cheese sandwich tweet from the *iconic* Fyre Festival as an NFT and culture is in disrepair.

You remember the Fyre Festival – the 2017 fraudulent event was a cultural story for the ages. You also probably remember the tweet highlighting the awful food on offer at the festival that followed – that was a meal more expected of a primary school in 1994.

After Ja Rule and entrepeaneur Billy McFarland collaborated on the worst festival since the 1999 Woodstock revival, Trevor DeHaas’ image of the embarrassing snack became an emblem of just how fucked the entire festival was.

According to NME, now DeHaas has joined with Ja Rule’s own Flipkick platform to sell the rights to his 2017 viral post as an NFT, or non-fungible token.

In a descriptor that should make your entire body shake, your blood curdle, the Flipkick listing for the NFT says “Meme. Cultural touchstone. Cheese sandwich”. Stop the ride, I want to get off.

“From an inauspicious dinner, photographer Trevor DeHaas captured the most iconic image from 2017’s most famous debacle — the Fyre Festival,” it continues. “Two limp white slices on wheat bread lay, like the lifeless body of Icarus, bemoaning the hubris of man. A timeless image of inestimable cultural import, sold now as a singular NFT.”

An official press release also states that attendees can “monetise the IP” to take advantage of the “symbol of the scam of the decade”.

The only positive thing about this whole story is that all proceeds from the sale are going towards the medical expenses for DeHaas’ daily dialysis and kidney transplant. With the current estimated price sitting at $80,000, hopefully he gets that full amount for his treatment.

Ja Rule also has previous with profiting further off the Fire Festival debacle. He sold the event’s logo oil painting in NFT form for $88,640, saying that the reason was that he “just wanted that energy out.”

Remember DeHaas’ iconic Fyre Festival tweet: