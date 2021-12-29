A photo of Ja Rule’s son has captured the attention of fans, who believe that he resembles the rapper more than Ja Rule himself.

In a snap shared on Instagram by Nolazinetv, the hip hop legend is seen standing next to his 21-year-old son Jeffrey Atkins Jr, who bears more than a passing resemblance to his famous father.

Fans, of course, had a field day over the youngster’s uncanny resemblance to Ja Rule, with one commenter writing, “That don’t make no damn sense,” while another said, “He literally gave birth to himself again dayyyyuuummmmm.”

A third remarked, “Man! He looks just like his pops.”

The image first emerged on Ja’s social media in 2019, where he gushed over his children, writing, “Be your kids PROTECTERS be your kids PROVIDERS be your kids DISCIPLINARIANS but also be their FRIENDS.”

In a recent interview Page Six, the rap star spoke of how he planned to gift his three children NFTs for Christmas so they are able to make wise financial investments in future.

“The kids are big now,” Ja said. “I like to give them stuff that [is] more meaningful now in the financial world, and in the investment world… so I probably will give them some cool NFTs this Christmas and get them into the art world. I want to get my kids into the NFT space. I think I want to do that for them this Christmas ’cause it’s cool and different.

“It is an investment, stuff that they can have to watch and grow with them as they are getting older because it’s gonna be a great investment.”

