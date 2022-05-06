Jack Harlow recently talked about the process of getting Dua Lipa’s permission for his song named after her and how she reacted.
Jack Harlow spoke on the Breakfast Club AM to Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God about his new song titled ‘Dua Lipa.’ The song is from Jack Harlow’s new album Come Home The Kids Miss You which came out today, May 6th.
“@jackharlow says he got @DUALIPA’s permission to release “Dua Lipa” [@breakfastclubam]
“I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTime’d her and played it to her, because I didnt want her to be blindsided by it or to feel creeped out. I wanted to- if she had said like, ‘Yo I hate it, I don’t want it to come out’ it wouldn’t have came out. But she was like, ‘Oh, I mean, it’s not my song. I suppose it’s okay.’ She was just kind’ve thrown off. But she let it go, so.”
“I admire her.””
Additionally, Harlow noted that communication between the two feels less awkward then before.
The full tracklist and all features can be seen below.
Tracklist
TALK OF THE TOWN
YOUNG HARLEEZY
I’D DO ANYTHING TO MAKE YOU SMILE
FIRST CLASS
DUA LIPA
SIDE PIECE
MOVIE STAR (FEAT. PHARRELL)
LIL SECRET
I GOT A SHOT
CHURCHILL DOWNS (FEAT. DRAKE)
LIKE A BLADE OF GRASS
PARENT TRAP (FEAT. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE)
POISON (FEAT. LIL WAYNE)
NAIL TECH
STATE FAIR
Features
Drake
Lil Wayne
Justin Timberlake
Pharrell
Jack Harlow recently dropped a teaser on Twitter for a new music video in which the camera slowly zoomed in through a Los Angeles street before centering on a black SUV. When the camera position goes through the front window the viewer can see actress Danielle Fishel who plays Topanga in Boy Meets World sitting in the front seat, gripping the wheel with a hand adorned with a wedding ring.
Jack Harlow simply captioned the video, “Friday.”
