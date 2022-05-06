Jack Harlow recently talked about the process of getting Dua Lipa’s permission for his song named after her and how she reacted.

Jack Harlow spoke on the Breakfast Club AM to Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God about his new song titled ‘Dua Lipa.’ The song is from Jack Harlow’s new album Come Home The Kids Miss You which came out today, May 6th.

“@jackharlow says he got @DUALIPA’s permission to release “Dua Lipa” [@breakfastclubam]

“I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTime’d her and played it to her, because I didnt want her to be blindsided by it or to feel creeped out. I wanted to- if she had said like, ‘Yo I hate it, I don’t want it to come out’ it wouldn’t have came out. But she was like, ‘Oh, I mean, it’s not my song. I suppose it’s okay.’ She was just kind’ve thrown off. But she let it go, so.”

“I admire her.””

📹 | @jackharlow says he got @DUALIPA’s permission to release “Dua Lipa” [@breakfastclubam] “I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTime’d her and played it to her, because I didnt want her to be blindsided by it or to feel creeped out. She was like ‘I suppose it’s okay.’” pic.twitter.com/k0UKMvVmqK Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN — Dua Lipa Hungary (@dlipahungary) May 6, 2022

Additionally, Harlow noted that communication between the two feels less awkward then before.

The full tracklist and all features can be seen below.

Tracklist

TALK OF THE TOWN

YOUNG HARLEEZY

I’D DO ANYTHING TO MAKE YOU SMILE

FIRST CLASS

DUA LIPA

SIDE PIECE

MOVIE STAR (FEAT. PHARRELL)

LIL SECRET

I GOT A SHOT

CHURCHILL DOWNS (FEAT. DRAKE)

LIKE A BLADE OF GRASS

PARENT TRAP (FEAT. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE)

POISON (FEAT. LIL WAYNE)

NAIL TECH

STATE FAIR

Features

Drake

Lil Wayne

Justin Timberlake

Pharrell

Jack Harlow recently dropped a teaser on Twitter for a new music video in which the camera slowly zoomed in through a Los Angeles street before centering on a black SUV. When the camera position goes through the front window the viewer can see actress Danielle Fishel who plays Topanga in Boy Meets World sitting in the front seat, gripping the wheel with a hand adorned with a wedding ring.

Jack Harlow simply captioned the video, “Friday.”