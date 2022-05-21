Jack Harlow has spoken out about his friendship with fellow rapper Drake, calling it a “gift”.

“That’s what’s a real gift to this s***. Drake is one of the people who literally taught me how to rap; him, [Lil] Wayne, and Kanye [West],” said Harlow, who released his album That’s What They All Say in 2020.

He went on to share that his close bond with the ‘Hotline Bling’ hitmaker is worth more than $10 million to him.

“To be cool with him is the biggest gift. It’s better than $10 million. There’s no price tag on meeting somebody who taught you how to do it, and them saying, ‘Yo, you’re dope,'” he told The 85 South Comedy Show.

The praise comes after a ‘drunk’ Drake crashed Jack Harlow’s live interview with NBC at the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, teasing the crew as they tried to wrap up the take.

The duo were reportedly in Kentucky to film the music video for Harlow’s new track, ‘Churchill Downs,’ featuring Drake.

The song, which officially dropped the day before the event, appears on the Louisville native’s second album, Come Home the Kids Miss You.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I had to show up, I’m so proud of this guy,” Drake says in a clip of the interview, which has been going viral on social media.

“And we’re drunk,” he continues, causing the host to laugh.

“I’m drunk,” he corrects himself. “He’s sober, I’m drunk.”

For more, check out the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out Drake and Jack Harlow below: