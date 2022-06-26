Acclaimed singer-songwriter Jack Johnson is returning to Australia this November and December in support of his latest album Meet The Moonlight.

It will be Johnson’s first time performing in the country since headlining Bluesfest in 2019. Beginning on November 29th at Perth’s Kings Park and Botanic Garden, Johnson and his band will then visit Gold Coast, Brisbane, and Sydney, before concluding the tour at Melbourne’s iconic Sidney Myer Music Bowl on December 8th (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 1st at 10am local time. My Live Nation members can purchase tickets in the exclusive presale from Thursday, June 30th at 9am local time until Friday, July 1st at 9am local time. Foxtel Rewards members can access exclusive reserved tickets from Friday, July 1st at 10am local time until Friday, July 8th at 10am local time (find all information here)

APRA Award-winning singer-songwriter Ziggy Alberts will join Johnson on the upcoming tour, alongside ARIA-nominated artist Emily Wurramara. Johnson’s All At Once campaign, a social action network that aims to make a positive change in local and world communities, will engage fans in the Village Green at each show. All At Once will support non-profit partners including Green Music Australia, Perth City Farm, Tangaroa Blue and more.

Johnson’s Australian tour announcement comes just days after he released Meet the Moonlight, his eight studio album. It’s the singer’s first full-length album since 2017’s All The Light Above It Too. As well as performing tracks from Meet the Moonlight, fans can also expect to hear classic Johnson hits including ‘Better Together’ and ‘Inaudible Melodies’ on tour.

Jack Johnson’s Meet the Moonlight is out now via Brushfire Records/Republic Records

Jack Johnson Meet the Moonlight 2022 Australian Tour

Tuesday, November 29th

Kings Park and Botanic Garden, Perth, WA

Friday, December 2nd

HOTA Amphitheatre, Gold Coast, QLD

Saturday, December 3rd

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Monday, December 5th

Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, December 8th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC