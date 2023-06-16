Jack River has shared her hotly-anticipated second album, Endless Summer.

Endless Summer showcases the singer-songwriter – otherwise known as Holly Rankin – at her sharpest lyrically. The album is described as an “ode to long summer nights and the warped feeling of the melting times we are living in.”

The album contains singles like “Real Life”, “Nothing Has Changed” and the title track, a collaboration with Genesis Owusu. It also contains “Lie to You”, a deeply intimate song that explores the imperfect line between falsities and ruth.

“”Lie to You” is one of the most personal songs I have written in a long time,” River says. “It’s about the point in a relationship where you can start lying about how you feel, or you can tell the truth.

“In “Lie to You”, I am wrangling with the romantic vision of someone, and reality, and trying to find a reason to hold on. I wrote it in a hotel room whilst I was on tour, all the sentimental feelings of being away from home, coupled with a heart wrenching experience I can’t really talk about publicly, made for a pretty overwhelming emotional experience.”

Endless Summer is the follow-up to River’s acclaimed 2018 debut album, Sugar Mountain, which earned three ARIA Awards nominations and reached number 11 on the ARIA Albums Chart. The album was widely hailed by critics, with BEAT calling Endless Summer “one of the greatest Australian albums of the past decade.”

Since her debut album, Jack River has notably devoted herself to being an activist for political change, including being a vocal supporter of climate change action when COVID-19 shut down the country in 2020.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Jack River’s Endless Summer is out now via I OH YOU.

Endless Summer tracklist:

1. “Real Life”

2. “Lie in the Sun”

3. “Endless Summer” (ft. Genesis Owusu)

4. “Lucy Sea Queen”

5. “Honey”

6. “Lie to You”

7. “Nothing Has Changed”

8. “Paradise”

9. “Holy Men”

10. “Stranger’s Dream”