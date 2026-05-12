Jack White is speaking out about Donald Trump — again.

The US rocker blasted the US President for his latest vanity project — a 22-foot golden statue of himself — in an Instagram post (as per Rolling Stone).

The garish statue was recently dedicated at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, with the inauguration overseen by evangelical pastor Mark Burns.

“The most frustrating part of modern American life is the attempt to make sense of people who don’t even CARE that they make no sense at all,” White wrote in his Instagram post.

It’s not the first time White has come for Trump this year.

Last month saw him call the president the “worst American of all time” after Trump shared an AI-generated image comparing himself to Jesus.

In a lengthy Instagram post, White questioned how any Christian could continue to support the politician.

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“Hey evangelical Christians? Remember that anti-Christ you been squawking about all these years and how he’d present himself as Christlike and bring about the end of days with a final war in the Middle East involving Jerusalem? Well…check out your boy now!” he wrote.

“Listen, if the felonies, epstein files, rapes, bombing of schoolchildren, gestapo ICE agents attacking his own citizens, threatening to invade Greenland, Cuba, Venezuela and Iran all didn’t convince you that you fell for this deranged grifter, maybe this lil’ post will?”

“How can any so called Christian support him after this blasphemy? How could any Catholic support him after he attacks the character of their Pope multiple times? How did so many millions of people fall for this conman?”