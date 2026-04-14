Jack White has dubbed Donald Trump the ‘Worst American of All Time’ after the former president shared an AI-generated image comparing himself to Jesus.

In a lengthy Instagram post, White questioned how any Christian could continue to support the politician.

“Hey evangelical Christians? Remember that anti-Christ you been squawking about all these years and how he’d present himself as Christlike and bring about the end of days with a final war in the Middle East involving Jerusalem? Well…check out your boy now!” White wrote.

“Listen, if the felonies, epstein files, rapes, bombing of schoolchildren, gestapo ICE agents attacking his own citizens, threatening to invade Greenland, Cuba, Venezuela and Iran all didn’t convince you that you fell for this deranged grifter, maybe this lil’ post will?”

“How can any so called Christian support him after this blasphemy? How could any Catholic support him after he attacks the character of their Pope multiple times? How did so many millions of people fall for this conman?”

View this post on Instagram Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between. A post shared by Jack White (@officialjackwhite)

The image, which Trump reportedly shared on his Truth Social platform, was later deleted after backlash. According to reports, Trump then claimed the picture actually depicted him as a doctor for the Red Cross, a backtrack that White was quick to call out.

“P.S.: after some backlash (looks like SOME christians actually take their own religion seriously) trump is now saying that this AI image depicts him as a doctor for the Red Cross!” White added in his post. “He lies, then lies about the lie, then doubles down on that lie with another lie and they Just. Keep. Falling. For. It.”

White has been in the headlines as of late, largely taking aim at US President Donald Trump. Just last week the White Stripes frontman blasted Trump for adding his signature to all new U.S. currency, while also slamming the Iran war earlier this month.

“Don’t you love seeing him declare war on a country while wearing a trucker hat that says “USA” on it?” White wrote on Instagram at the time.

“Behold the leader of the ‘Board of Peace’. For the next war announcement donny, may I suggest having your feet up on the Resolute desk while eating a Big Mac in a velvet track suit? Venezuela, Greenland, Iran, Cuba, what’s the difference right? don jr. and barron won’t have to fight or die, just other people’s children, so…invade and bomb away! New sign ups for the ‘board of peace’ starting at one billion dollars! Can you believe donny hasn’t received a real Nobel Peace Prize yet? Unfair! Maybe in his third term he’ll get one.”