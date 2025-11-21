Jack White has shut down rumours that he has “forbidden” anyone associated with MAGA from coming to his shows, now and in the future.

The White Stripes frontman took to social media to address false quotes attributed to him circulating online, or as he called it, “nonsense from Twitter”. The posts, shared by the likes of conservative author and podcaster David J Harris Jr, claimed White had said: “If you support that clown [Trump], my shows aren’t for you. Stay home and crank your own noise.”

Sharing screenshots of said posts, White wrote: “I’ve never said anything about ‘forbidding’ anyone from coming to my concerts.

“My own political views aside, I make music to share with anyone who wants to get something out of it, and I appreciate anyone who buys a ticket or an album to keep that train moving, if you’re not interested, that’s fine too, I’m just not going to let people (or bots) make up false statements from me so they can get clicks.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack White (@officialjackwhite)

White has made his political beliefs quite clear in the past. In August, he unleashed a scathing critique of Donald Trump’s recent Oval Office redesign, describing the president’s interior decorating choices as “disgusting” and comparing the historic room to a “vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy, professional wrestler’s dressing room.”

Hi criticism extends beyond mere interior design preferences. White drew parallels between Trump’s America and the dystopian comedy Idiocracy, suggesting that the president has “almost fully achieved the movie” — a reference to the 2006 film depicting a future where anti-intellectualism leads to societal collapse.

When Trump and Elon Musk’s headline-grabbing bromance ended, White again took to social media.

“Three f*cking nazi clowns collapsing under the weight of their own unchecked egos. More popcorn, gruppenführer!” the rocker wrote, posting a photo of Musk, West, and Trump. “L to R: Joseph Noballs, Yedolf Hitler, and Herman Boring. Is America ‘Great’ yet, boys?”