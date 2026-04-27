The trailer for Jackass: Best and Last – the fifth and final instalment in the long-running stunt franchise – has been released, offering a first look at the crew’s farewell film.

Per Variety, the trailer leans heavily into that ‘go out swinging’ mentality. Alongside a greatest-hits-style montage celebrating more than two decades of broken bones and bad decisions, there’s no shortage of new material, including a bit involving a humanoid robot performing a prostate exam.

Check it out below.

Originally beginning as an MTV show 26 years ago, Jackass has since become a decades-spanning property, spawning four feature films and a slew of spinoffs starring original cast members including Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and Jason ‘Wee Man’ Acuña.

Most recently, the cast reunited for Jackass Forever in 2022, in which the pranksters carried out a number of hilarious and absurd stunts. During the filming, Knoxville was pummelled by a bull, leaving him with a brain haemorrhage, concussion, broken wrist and broken rib that made him semi-retire from daredevilry.

Margera, who fell out with Knoxville and the crew around the release of the 2022 film after breaching a “wellness agreement” for allegedly testing positive for Adderall, signed an agreement to appear in the new film via never-before-seen archival footage. It’s understood that the 46-year-old skateboarder will not film any new stunts.

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“What they did to me, making me go to treatment and paying for it, and then not putting me in a movie, and, you know, I had to go to court over it,” Margera said at the time. “You couldn’t offer me enough money to want to do another Jackass with them. The damage has been done.” Margera later sued Paramount, Jackass leader Johnny Knoxville, and director Spike Jonze, alleging they had wrongfully fired him.

Jackass: Best and Last will hit cinemas on June 26th.