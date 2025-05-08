American country musician Jackson Dean has added Australian and New Zealand shows to his huge world tour.

The Nashville-based singer songwriter has confirmed gigs in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Perth, and Auckland during the eight-stop headline tour from October 5th-21st.

It’s the third straight year Dean will perform in Australia following a burst in popularity Down Under following the release of breakout single “Don’t Come Lookin'” in 2022 encapsulated the strong storytelling and rough-edged sound that has since launched his career.

The track spent multiple weeks on top of the Australian Country Radio Chart and became the fastest debut to reach pole position in the United States, resulting in a nomination for Academy of Country Music Awards’ New Male Artist of the Year in 2023.

Dean’s follow up album On the Back of My Dreams dropped in September in 2024, leading to a huge world tour stretching across Europe, the US, and finally Australia and New Zealand.

Outside of the tour, Dean will also take to the stage at the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, Savannah in the Round in Mareeba, and Groundwater Country Music Festival in Broadbeach.

Savannah in the Round director, James Dein, said he was “beyond thrilled” to announce Dean alongside country heavyweights Zac Brown Band.

“Zac Brown Band’s legendary status and Jackson Dean’s meteoric rise in the country music scene are the perfect fit for our eclectic lineup. Together, they’ll create an unforgettable experience for festival-goers in the stunning Tropical North,” said Dein.

Frontier Members can access presale from 1pm on Monday, May 12th before remaining tickets are available at 2pm Tuesday, May 13th.

ON THE BACK OF MY DREAMS WORLD TOUR – Australia and New Zealand

Sunday, October 5th

Forum, Melbourne, VIC (18+)

Tuesday, October 7th

The Whalers Hotel, Warrnambool, VIC (18+)

Wednesday, October 8th

Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC (18+)

Monday, October 13th

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD (18+)

Tuesday, October 14th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW (All Ages)

Thursday, October 16th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA (18+)

Friday, October 17th

Metro City, Perth, WA (18+)

Tuesday, October 21st

Powerstation, Auckland, NZ (18+)