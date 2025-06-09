Genre-bending British musician and producer Jacob Collier has announced three Australian shows for his upcoming world tour.

Collier will return to Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane from December 9-13, promising songs from his ambitious four-part album series, Djesse.

“I’m so excited to bring this iteration of the tour to Australia,” says Collier. “The sound of the audience choirs I conducted during the shows in these cities back in 2022 deeply influenced the sound of Djesse Vol. 4, so to return and celebrate this record with you feels like a homecoming of sorts!”

Across his career, Collier has collaborated with a wide range of musical heavyweights such as Coldplay, SZA, Hans Zimmer, and Stormzy, breaking down a number of genre boundaries and adding to his musical repertoire.

He told Rolling Stone that working with other artists helps him connect more with music.

“I think the biggest kick I can get is the feeling of being a human and making a connection with other humans,” said Collier.

“It’s something I think that music does really, really well, but it’s much bigger than music as well.” Unknowingly echoing Hancock’s words to him from a decade prior, he adds: “It’s just about being alive.”

The tour announcement comes after two sold-out shows at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival this past weekend. He will continue a short trip of Australia this week, including a masterclass session with students at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music on Friday.

Joining him on tour is Australian artist Nai Palm (Naomi Saalfield), co-founder of the acclaimed indie-soul group Hiatus Kaiyote.

Since forming in 2011, the band has earned international attention, with artists like Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Anderson .Paak sampling their work.

Presale tickets will be open at 10am on Friday June 13 for three days, closing an hour before general release tickets are made available at 11am on Monday June 16.

For more information on Jacob Collier’s Djesse World Tour, click here.

JACOB COLLIER DJESSE AUSTRALIA TOUR 2025

WITH SPECIAL GUEST NAI PALM

Tuesday, December 9

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, December 11

ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, December 13

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC