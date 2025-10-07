Bon Iver have unveiled a playful video for “Day One” that comes with a simple premiere: what if Jacob Elordi and other stars wanted to take over Justin Vernon’s role in the band?

The intriguing concept centres around audition tapes from these hopeful replacements, creating an amusing commentary on celebrity culture and artistic legacy.

The video opens with a tongue-in-cheek premise: “In 2025, Bon Iver announced his retirement, and the search began for his replacement. These are the audition tapes.” What follows is a delightful parade of wannabe Vernon impersonators, each attempting to capture the essence of his distinctive vocal style and aesthetic.

Elordi makes a memorable appearance sporting a fake beard, delivering his best Vernon impression as the camera zooms dramatically into his face.

St. Vincent’s Annie Clark also steps up for her audition, alongside actress Cristin Milioti, both adding their own interpretations to the track. The video features additional cameos from Dijon and Flock of Dimes’ Jenn Wasner, creating a constellation of indie music talent attempting to fill Vernon’s shoes.

The audition tapes showcase an eclectic mix of characters beyond the celebrity appearances. An Asian Elvis impersonator brings unexpected energy, while a child sporting his own fake beard adds comedic charm. A nurse wearing mime makeup and several interpretive dancers round out the diverse cast of hopefuls, each lip-syncing to the melancholic lyrics: “Same old town and you’re parsing through / Signs of live and die for you / There’s a million ways you’re falling through / The cost of your mind.”

By the video’s conclusion, Vernon himself auditions to reclaim his position, effectively coming back from”retirement” and reasserting his irreplaceable role within Bon Iver.

“Day One” appears on Bon Iver’s album Sable, Fable which was released in April. Rolling Stone awarded the record a four-star review, praising it for finding “the melancholic indie stalwart at his most hopeful and open.” The album also featured previous singles “Everything Is Peaceful Love” and “If Only I Could Wait” / “Walk Home”.