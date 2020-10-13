After teasing his upcoming EP, Before over the weekend, James Blake has finally announced its release date, and it’s today.

As surprises go, this really is one. After teasing his upcoming EP, Before, over the weekend, James Blake made a surprise release announcement regarding the album. Turns out, it comes out today, October 14th. Blake has also announced a DJ set for Boiler Room to mark the release.

The four-track EP consists of the eponymous ‘Before’, along with songs ‘I Keep Calling’ (which samples Charlotte Day Wilson’s ‘Falling Apart’), ‘Do You Ever’, and ‘Summer of Now’. Judging by the title, the EP’s ethos harks back to Blake revisiting his early days in dance music. As fans know, Blake’s background in dance music had a direct influence on his self-titled album, which remains one of the best works of the 2010s.

#BeforeEP. 14.10.2020.

1. I Keep Calling

2. Before

3. Do You Ever

4. Summer Of Now@boilerroomtv DJ Set. 16.10.2020. 1400 PT/1700 ET/2200 BST. Pre-save now: https://t.co/tNHbxrsiKI pic.twitter.com/gENAhfdCov — James Blake (@jamesblake) October 12, 2020

According to a statement, much of the album was recorded over the year in Blake’s own Los Angeles home studio. Mount Kimbie, who worked with Blake and slowthai on ‘Feel Away’, Nico Muhly, and Erick Arc Elliott feature on production.

Also featuring on the album, surprisingly, is actress Jameela Jamil of The Good Place. Jamil, whom Blake has been dating since 2014, is credited with production and arrangement.

Blake first teased Before on Sunday, October 11th on his Instagram stories. Fans found two numbers on his stories, one for the UK and another for the US. When called, the automated voicemail directed people to the EP’s official website, which featured a countdown to Wednesday, October 14th.

Before will be Blake’s first release since 2019’s Assume Form. Earlier this year , the singer released a new single titled ‘Are You Even Real’.

Check out details about Before here . RSVP to the Boiler Room livestream, slated for October 16th, here.