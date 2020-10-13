After teasing his upcoming EP, Before over the weekend, James Blake has finally announced its release date, and it’s today.
As surprises go, this really is one. After teasing his upcoming EP, Before, over the weekend, James Blake made a surprise release announcement regarding the album. Turns out, it comes out today, October 14th. Blake has also announced a DJ set for Boiler Room to mark the release.
The four-track EP consists of the eponymous ‘Before’, along with songs ‘I Keep Calling’ (which samples Charlotte Day Wilson’s ‘Falling Apart’), ‘Do You Ever’, and ‘Summer of Now’. Judging by the title, the EP’s ethos harks back to Blake revisiting his early days in dance music. As fans know, Blake’s background in dance music had a direct influence on his self-titled album, which remains one of the best works of the 2010s.
#BeforeEP. 14.10.2020.
1. I Keep Calling
2. Before
3. Do You Ever
4. Summer Of Now@boilerroomtv DJ Set. 16.10.2020. 1400 PT/1700 ET/2200 BST.
Pre-save now: https://t.co/tNHbxrsiKI pic.twitter.com/gENAhfdCov
— James Blake (@jamesblake) October 12, 2020