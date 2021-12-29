We’ve all heard of writer’s block, but singer James Blunt truly takes the term to a new level with his latest revelation.

Speaking in a recent interview with Red magazine, Blunt revealed that the idea for ‘Love Under Pressure’ took him a whopping 12 years to develop from start to finish.

“I’ve had the piano part in my head for 12 years,” the ‘You’re Beautiful’ hitmaker explained.

“All of my mates would come over and ask if I could please play something new but I’d failed to make it into a complete song.”

Meanwhile, the singer also mused that while he believes his music is “stronger” since he first hit the music scene, he also feels “stripped” of his innocence.

“I do think my songs are stronger nowadays than when I started out,” he said, adding, “But at the same time, with music, there’s great beauty in naivety and innocence.

“I feel more competent as a songwriter now, but I also feel that the innocence has perhaps been stripped out of me.”

Blunt – who is also renowned for his witty comebacks to haters on Twitter – went on to discuss negativity he receives on the platform, revealing that while it used to bother him in the past, he’s now learned to “get over” his critics due to the “massive bonuses” of his job.

“When I first put out music and I was very, very visible,” he said.

“It’s interesting that there can be 100 positives yet the one negative is the one we as humans always find ourselves gravitating towards and being most affected by.

“But I’ve always been of the thinking that if you don’t like something, don’t listen to it.

“You certainly get over it when you go to a show that night and a few thousand people turn up to hear your songs or you’re going on a tour bus around the world.

“There are some massive bonuses. I live in Ibiza. I get into clubs for free. So I’ll take it.”

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.