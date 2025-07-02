James Johnston is back with a new single, “Good for Me”, a warm, feel-good anthem that swaps late nights and chaos for cups of tea and crime shows on the couch.

Out now via Warner Music Australia, “Good for Me” sees the country music heavyweight trading rowdy nights for quiet ones at home with his wife, Talia Rose. “It’s about the feeling of coming home to her and just doing the simple things — sitting and watching a movie, having a cup of tea,” Johnston shares. “It’s those moments I appreciate more than ever, and I wanted to capture that joy in a song.”

Lyrically, the song captures the shift from a wilder past to a life grounded in love. “She got me putting more pillows on the bed sheets and watching crime shows on the TV, I think that’s something a lot of men could relate to,” Johnston says, offering a relatable, tongue-in-cheek window into his real-life romance. “It’s something my younger, single self wouldn’t have cared for, but I do it because she cares about it, and that’s what love is. It’s about wanting to make the person you love happy.”

“Good for Me” follows a string of singles released in 2025, including “Hell Boy” and “Back in the Day”. It also caps off a huge 18 months for Johnston, who picked up multiple fan-voted Countrytown Awards earlier this year and hit stages around the world — from a headline-making collaboration with South Africa’s Appel (“Country Is for Me”) to a triumphant run of shows with Kip Moore in Australia.

His 2023 debut album Raised Like That set streaming records and earned him a Best Country Album nomination at the ARIA Awards, while his dynamic live show has seen him play festivals like CMC Rocks, Tamworth Country Music Festival, and Meatstock.

Johnston will return to the road in the coming months with a run of dates including Gympie Music Muster (August 31st), Night at the Parkland (September 14th), Night at the Barracks (October 3rd), and Savannah in the Round in Mareeba (October 11th).

James Johnston’s “Good for Me” is out now via Warner Music Australia.