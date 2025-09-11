James Johnston has unveiled his new single, “I Oughta Know Better”, the latest glimpse of his forthcoming sophomore album Where You’ll Find Me.

Due for release on October 24th through Warner Music Australia, the track finds the Golden Guitar winner blending the classic storytelling of ’90s-era Alan Jackson-flavour country with a fresh, modern edge.

“This song is the mix between my old self and my new self,” Johnston said of the new track. “The truth is, being a father to two boys means less wild nights out with mates, but every once in a while, be it with old friends or when my wife and I sit on the deck with a bottle of wine, it often starts with ‘let’s just have one’ and often ends with a headache in the morning. I wanted to make a drinking song that wasn’t necessarily happening at a club. If you’re passed your wild clubbing years but still don’t mind getting loose every once in a while, you’ll resonate with this song.”

The track signals a broader shift for Johnston as he steps into what he calls his “international era,” marrying glossy, festival-ready hooks with a raw, emotional centre. Where You’ll Find Me looks set to push his music far beyond Australia’s borders, reflecting a career that has already seen him take his music from viral TikTok clips to shows alongside US heavyweights like Kip Moore.

The album’s release will be supported by a sprawling run of shows that wind through city theatres and regional strongholds alike, including stops in Brisbane, Mareeba, Perth, Hobart, Darwin, and Canberra.

It caps off a whirlwind run for Johnston, who this year scooped fan-voted Countrytown Awards for Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the Year, and returned to South Africa to claim Song of the Year for his cross-continental hit “Country Is For Me” with Appel. His debut record Raised Like That set the pace, going platinum, racking up more than 134 million streams, and becoming the longest-running No. 1 on the ARIA Australian Country Albums Chart.

With six No. 1 radio singles already under his belt, two Golden Guitar Awards, and an ARIA nomination, Johnston has quickly cemented himself as the face of a new wave in Australian country.

James Johnston’s “I Oughta Know Better” is out now via Warner Music Australia.

James Johnston 2025 Australia Tour Dates

September 14th

Night at the Parkland, Brisbane QLD

October 3rd

Night at the Barracks, Manly NSW

October 11th

Savannah in the Round, Mareeba QLD

October 25th

Strummingbird Festival, Sunshine Coast QLD

November 1st

Strummingbird Festival, Newcastle NSW

November 2nd

Strummingbird Festival, Perth WA

November 14th

Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS

November 15th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

November 16th

AANT Centre, Darwin NT

November 18th

Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT

Tickets and album pre-orders are available now via jamesjohnston.com