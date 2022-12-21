James LaBrie has revealed that Dream Theater will start making new music as soon as they wrap up their current tour.

Dream Theater is about the restart its “A View From The Top Of The World” tour around Asia and Europe. In a recent interview with Pete Pardo of Sea Of Tranquility, La Brie explained when their tour will wrap and where they’re visiting.

“We leave on the 11th of January, and we fly to Tel Aviv. And our first two shows are in Tel Aviv — on the 13th and 14th. And then we fly to Spain and then continue from there — [we play in] Spain and throughout Europe. I think our last show is February 21st in London… And then the plan is that we’re supposed to do something in the spring throughout North America,” he said.

“And then we’ll finally get over to Asia, because we haven’t been there… That was supposed to be our next leg when we finished in Glasgow in February 2020, just before the pandemic. We were supposed to be in Asia in April [2020]. That never happened.

So we have to get to Asia, go through Asia. And then I think that’s it. I think we’re winding down this tour. And then we’ll take a bit of a break, and then start working on another album.”

However, LaBrie told the publication that he imagines the band will be ready to get back in the studio after their finished touring.

“If I’m seeing the timeline the way that it usually unfolds, I can’t see us going into the studio until the beginning of ’24. I don’t think it would make sense to be in there before then. But don’t quote me on that. Some things always change. So that’s the plan of action at this point. We’re all looking forward to it. It’s just great to be out there and be with our fans and just do what we love to do.”

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Rock Observer.