It’s no secret that the internet has given fans – and critics – a huge platform to express their opinions about music in an easily accessible way for artists.

And, while this information can be productive, it also put musicians in a position where they regularly receive criticism.

Speaking of the tough skin that entertainers must have to handle – sometimes offensive – online candour, Dream Theater’s James LaBrie said that it’s important for artists to “be true to themselves”.

“Well, that reptilian skin, that’s what. [laughs] Shit, man. Fucking internet these days is toxic. Freakin’ horrible,” said during an interview with Metal Wani.

He added: “Anyways, I think really what it comes down to, if we were all very true to ourselves, and we all listened to our inner voice more often, and realized that we’re all unique, we’re all individual, but at the same time, we’re all very similar. And it’s to understand oneself, it prepares you better for, as you said, the adversities in life.

“I think that if the better understanding you have of yourself, the stronger you are, the more resilient you are, the more confident you are, and calm. The longer we live, I think everyone should evolve into that, that place of tranquility, so to speak.”

During the same interview, LaBrie addressed Dream Theater’s recent (and perhaps overdue) Grammy win.

“It’s great to get the acknowledgment and recognition from the Grammy Academy, there’s that part of it. And then, at the same time, that the Grammy is recognizing and acknowledging this kind of music, this kind of musicianship. Not that they haven’t. I mean, there’s jazz artists, blues artists, folk, fusion, everything you can think of.

“That’s all going on as well, where those bands, rightfully, and those artists are being awarded this type of an award. I think it’s great for a band like Dream Theater to have this, because it not only speaks for this kind of band, or who and what we are in our entity. It speaks volumes for many, many other similar bands,”

