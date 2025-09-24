James Reyne will tour in 2026 with a commemorative run of shows across Australia honouring his former rock band Australian Crawl.

Australian Crawl came to an end in February 1986, after a nearly ten-year run. It had its run, its roar, and its eventual quiet fade. And for a while, that was enough for the frontman.

But time has a way of nudging you back onto the stage. So, thirty-seven years later, he will once again take to the road with the ‘Fall of Crawl’ tour sweeping across Australia, bringing the songs, stories, and memories back to life.

He’ll take in a vast array of locations, kicking off in Brunswick Heads on February 6th, 2026, before making his way to Coffs Harbour, Penrith, Enmore, Adelaide, Bellarine, Red Hill, and Brisbane.

“It’s everything you know and love, celebrating things been and gone; and how time really does f**king FLY!,” Reyne said of the tour.

Known for their surf music influence and social commentary in lyrics, Australian Crawl achieved significant success with hits like “Reckless (Don’t Be So…)” and albums The Boys Light Up and Sirocco.

By 1984, the band was forced off the road when vocalist and guitarist Guy McDonough was admitted to hospital, and died soon after of viral pneumonia. They regrouped for a series of performances later that year, with Marg Grieg on guitar, before calling it in 1896.

In 1996, Australian Crawl was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame, and in 2014, the band’s catalogue was released digitally for the first time.

Reyne has continued to release solo music, including hits like “Way Out West”, and over the years has toured with the likes of Tina Turner and Chris Isaak.

He will be joined on tour by Boom Crash Opera.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Wednesday, September 24th. Details here.

JAMES REYNE – FALL OF CRAWL TOUR 2026

with Boom Crash Opera

Friday, February 6th

Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads NSW

Saturday, February 7th

Jetty Beach House, Coffs Harbour NSW

Friday, February 27th

Evans Theatre, Penrith NSW

Saturday, February 28th

Enmore Theatre, Enmore NSW

Friday, March 6th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Sunday, March 8th

Bellarine Estate, Bellarine VIC

with Nick Barker

Saturday, March 21st

Red Hill Auditorium, Red Hill WA

with 1927 & MODELS

Friday, March 27th

Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane QLD

with 1927