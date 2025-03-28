Irish singer-songwriter James Vincent McMorrow has dropped a tender new single, “Cowboys of Los”, and it’s one of his most stripped-back and emotional tracks yet.

Released on Friday, the song marks the latest addition to an ongoing stream of new music that includes collaborations like “Backfire (Better with James)”, with Wild Rivers, and solo tracks “Rent California”, “Sunburn”, and “Glu”. It’s also the first taste of what McMorrow is calling a new creative chapter—one focused on humanity, nuance, and the power of simplicity.

“Everything I’m writing now comes from a place of missing a lot of things that, until recently, I took for granted,” McMorrow shared, “Life as it exists now, it’s made me lose so much of my humanity… I want that humanity back, so I’m singing about nuance, about simple things. Appreciating small things like standing in the snow with someone you love.”

The Dublin-born artist, known for his atmospheric songwriting and genre-crossing catalogue, is releasing music more instinctively than ever. “Cowboys of Los” puts his voice front and centre—no bells, no whistles, just honesty.

The single comes only a week after McMorrow announced his return to Australia this June for his first headline shows in the country since 2017. The run of intimate dates will celebrate the 15th anniversary of his breakout debut Early In The Morning, which he’ll perform in full, solo and acoustic, alongside new material and select covers.

The album, first released in 2010, introduced the world to McMorrow’s delicate falsetto and poetic lyricism. It included standout tracks like “If I Had a Boat” and “We Don’t Eat,” setting the tone for a career that would go on to include seven studio albums, over a billion global streams, and collaborations with artists like Drake, Kygo, and dvsn.

McMorrow’s live performances have consistently sold out rooms worldwide, including two headline nights at the Sydney Opera House. Now, fans will get the rare opportunity to experience the songs that started it all—unplugged, unfiltered, and as intimate as they were meant to be.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Everything I’m writing now comes from a place of missing a lot of things that until recently I took for granted,” McMorrow shared. “Life as it exists now, it’s made me lose so much of my humanity… I want that humanity back, so I’m singing about nuance, about simple things. Appreciating small things like standing in the snow with someone you love.”

The Dublin-born artist, known for his atmospheric songwriting and genre-crossing catalogue, is releasing music more instinctively than ever. “Cowboys of Los” puts his voice front and centre—no bells, no whistles, just honesty.

JAMES VINCENT MCMORROW AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 2025:

Tue, June 3 – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Thu, June 5 – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Sat, June 7 – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Tickets are on sale now via jamesvmcmorrow.com/live