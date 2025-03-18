James Vincent McMorrow is making his way back to Australia this June, marking his first shows on our shores since 2017.

And he’s doing it in style—just him, a guitar, and the album that started it all.

The Irish singer-songwriter is celebrating 15 years of his beloved debut, Early in the Morning, by playing it in full at three intimate headline shows. Stripped back and raw, these gigs will offer fans a rare chance to experience the record as it was first conceived.

The ‘Early in the Morning’ 15th Anniversary Tour kicks off at Sydney’s Metro Theatre on June 3rd, heads to Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on June 5th, and wraps up in Brisbane at The Princess Theatre on June 7th.

On top of revisiting the album in its entirety, McMorrow will also throw in a mix of new material and handpicked covers.

At first, the idea of an anniversary tour didn’t sit right with him. “Honestly, when the idea of these shows was pitched to me I wasn’t really into it,” he admits. “I make music to push myself forward—the idea of looking backwards at something I made at the very beginning felt a bit odd.”

But a spontaneous late-night studio session changed his mind. “I found myself playing songs off Early in the Morning, ones I hadn’t touched in over 10 years. I sat in front of the mic and recorded the entire album from memory, just to see how it felt. I’d forgotten how much I loved that record.”

Released in 2010, Early in the Morning cemented McMorrow’s place in indie-folk, drawing comparisons to Bon Iver and Iron & Wine. Tracks like “If I Had a Boat” and “We Don’t Eat” became cult favourites, with their quiet intensity and raw emotion setting the foundation for his ever-evolving sound.

Reflecting on stepping back into that world, McMorrow says it’s both surreal and an opportunity to reconnect with the music that changed his life. “When it came out, I felt like a whole person for the first time, even when I was driving around playing for 30 people a night. The bigger it got, the less I got to appreciate it in the moment. I realised I wanted some new moments centred around it—ones I could truly enjoy.”

And that’s exactly what this tour promises to be: a celebration, a reflection, and a chance for both McMorrow and his fans to experience these songs in their purest form.

“The show will be split into two halves,” he explains. “The first half will be Early in the Morning, front to back. Then after an interval, I’ll come back and play songs from across my other records, some covers, and new songs. It’s just gonna be me on stage—see you there.”

James Vincent McMorrow

‘Early in the Morning’ 15th Anniversary Tour – Australia 2025

Tickets on sale 11AM (Local) Friday, March 21st

Secret Sounds & Handsome Tours Presale: Thursday, March 20th, 11AM (Local) – Friday, March 21st, 10AM (Local)

Tuesday, June 3rd

Metro Theatre, Sydney

Thursday, June 5th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Saturday, June 7th

The Princess Theatre, Brisbane