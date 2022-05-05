Jamie Foxx breaks out his Dave Chappelle impression once again, mere days after helping the comedian fend off an attacker at a comedy show.

Jamie Foxx doing a Dave Chappelle impression. No one does impressions better than Jamie Foxx pic.twitter.com/OECMpu8P5l — Scarlett (@CarolineA_M) May 5, 2022

Foxx was recently involved in a fight while trying to protect his friend Chappelle. Chappelle’s production company had thoughts on the matter.

“Dave Chappelle celebrated four nights of comedy and music, setting record-breaking sales for a comedian at the Hollywood Bowl. This run ties Chappelle with Monty Python for the most headlined shows by any comedian at the Hollywood Bowl, reaching 70k fans of diverse backgrounds during the first Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival, and he refuses to allow last night’s incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment.”

“As unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was, Chappelle went on with the show,” the statement adds. “Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock helped calm the crowd with humor before Chappelle introduced the last and featured musical guests for the evening, hip-hop artists yasiin bey and Talib Kweli, a.k.a. Black Star, who performed music from their new album – the first in nearly 24 years – which was released on Luminary. Other special comedic guests last night included Earthquake, Leslie Jones, Jeff Ross, Sebastian, Jon Stewart and Michelle Wolf.”

Here is a brief video of the incident, in which Chappelle seems to shirk off the oncoming aggressor.

Dave Chappelle was attacked while performing at the Hollywood Bowl tonight Chris Rock came on stage after and said, “Was that Will Smith?” 😂 (via @WashNews)pic.twitter.com/hpmL6gwNbj — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 4, 2022

As videos began to spread at lightning speed across social media, there were reports that “at least ten men” – said to be the comedian’s security – laid into the assailant backstage.

Videos then showed the man being loaded into an ambulance with what looked to be a very dislocated arm.

LAPD was called to the incident around 10:45 p.m. and a man who was reportedly armed with a gun and a knife was taken into custody.