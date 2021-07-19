After Britney Spears blasted sister Jamie Lynn and her father Jamie in an epic Instagram rant over the weekend, the pop queen’s sister has seemingly retorted with a message of ‘peace’.

In case you missed it, Britney took down those closest to her in a blaze of glory via Instagram, where she declared she would not perform again as long as her father remains in control over her life and career.

Taking aim at those “closest” to her who didn’t “show up” in her time of need, fans were quick to point the finger at the ‘Lucky’ singer’s sister, Jamie Lynn, and mother, Lynne, who have both only recently addressed Britney’s conservatorship publicly.

“I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think,” Britney wrote in the bombshell post.

“I’d much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas…I’m not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years.”

Spears continued: “This conservatorship killed my dreams…so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill. I didn’t like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past…I’m way past all that and have been for a long time.”

Now, Jamie Lynn has seemingly responded to Britney’s furious posts by sharing a slew of mirror selfies and captioning it, “May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit”.

While she didn’t mention Britney Spears by name, Jamie Lynn turned off the comments on the post to avoid any potential backlash from Britney’s fans, who are less than impressed with the 30-year-old.

Jamie Lynn Spears should be arrested — Meg Stalter (@megstalter) July 18, 2021

Jamie Lynn: All we can do is pray.. Britney: please stop with the righteous approach, when you’re so far from righteous pic.twitter.com/usVQZIFI2u — POP CULT MEDIA (@SueMyFamily) July 17, 2021

Britney again made it known that she wasn’t happy with her sister in another post soon after Jamie Lynn’s, which read: “May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today.”

The vitriol against Jamie Lynn kicked into high gear after a video resurfaced on social media which showed an annoyed-looking Britney watching Jamie Lynn perform her tracks at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.

The moment was referenced in Britney’s epic takedown, where she said: “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!”

Whoa oh oh oh oh oh oh oh, i’m so embarrassed for Jamie Lynn right now oh oh oh oh oh! #FreeBritney #JamieLynnSpearsIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/j4s3JzsoEy — MonaLisaney81 (@monalisaney81) July 17, 2021

Back in late June, Jamie Lynn spoke out in a video shared on Instagram after Britney’s “abusive” conservatorship claims were made public, saying she was “proud” of her sister and she hoped to see the end the court-ordered conservatorship.

“Maybe I didn’t support the way the public would like me to — with a hashtag on a public platform — but I can assure you that I support my sister long before there was a hashtag and I’ll support her long after,” Jamie Lynn said.

