In the latest update of Britney Spears’ legal battle to end her conservatorship hell, Spears’ personal conservator Jodi Montgomery has now alleged that her father, Jamie Spears used more than $2 million of her funds to pay for his legal defence.

As reported by Billboard, Montgomery has pushed a legal filing which expresses the fact that her father has not been acting in Spears’ best interest.

In the filing made by Montgomery she stated, “It is ironic that Mr. Spears now wants the conservatorship to ‘reflect her wishes,’ since it is no secret that Ms. Spears has wished her father out of her life for years.”

Spears’ father’s defence see him battle to remain as co-conservator of his daughter’s estate, while Montgomery has been Spears’ personal conservator since she temporarily took over her father’s role in 2019.

Montgomery also expressed in court documents that she and Jamie “should be working as a team to ensure that Ms. Spears’ best interests are being met, that she is on a path to recovery and termination of her conservatorship, and that she is living her best life possible. Instead, Mr. Spears has decided it is time to start the finger-pointing and media attacks.”

Since then Montgomery has requested protective services, which could reportedly come in at costing $50, 000 per month.

(Britney) Spears’ conservatorship lawyer, Sam Ingham recently resigned from his role, following the pop star’s comments which stated she didn’t know that ending her conservatorship was an option.

In her testimony to the judge she said, “Ma’am, I didn’t know I could petition the conservatorship to end it. I’m sorry for my ignorance, but I honestly didn’t know that. My attorney says I can’t — it’s not good, I can’t let the public know anything they did to me.”

She added, “He told me I should keep it to myself, really.”

