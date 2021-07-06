Britney Spears’ lawyer, Sam Ingham, is resigning over her remarks that she never knew she could end her conservatorship.

In the latest update on Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle, the singer’s court-appointed attorney of 13 years, Sam Ingham is resigning. The news comes only a day after the resignation of Larry Rudolf, Spears’ manager, who said that Spears wanted to “officially retire” in a letter to her father and Jodi Montgomery.

As reported by TMZ, Ingham is upset at Spears’ remarks during her testimony to Los Angeles probate judge Brenda Penny, during which she claimed that she did not know ending the conservatorship was an option.

“Ma’am, I didn’t know I could petition the conservatorship to end it,” she told Judge Penny in her testimony. “I’m sorry for my ignorance, but I honestly didn’t know that. My attorney says I can’t — it’s not good, I can’t let the public know anything they did to me.”

“He told me I should keep it to myself, really.” she added.

According to a source who spoke to TMZ, Ingham regularly offered Spears multiple options, including requesting an end to the conservatorship, ‘but she never wanted to pull the plug.’

Spears’ harrowing testimony in June about the abusive nature of her conservatorship reignited public interest in the singer’s life and the #FreeBritney movement. According to Spears, she was made to work grueling hours, had no input into her work, was not allowed to get married or have kids, and was put on drugs against her volition.

Following her remarks, the firm appointed as co-conservators of her estate filed to resign from the conservatorship to “respect her wishes.” Last week, Judge Penny ruled that Jamie Spears would stay on as conservator for Britney Spears.

In his letter to Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery yesterday, Britney’s manager Larry Rudolf said that she now wanted to take an indefinite hiatus: “I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire.”

