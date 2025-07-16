UPDATE: There has been new developments to this story. Dave Navarro, Eric Avery, and Stephen Perkins of Jane’s Addiction have filed a lawsuit against frontman Perry Farrell following an infamous onstage fight that effectively ended the band’s reunion tour.

As per Rolling Stone, the lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, accuses Farrell of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, and breach of contract. The band members claim to have lost over $10 million due to the tour’s cancellation and cessation of all band activities, including plans for their first album with the classic lineup since 1990’s Ritual de lo Habitual.

“The Band can no longer function as a result of the Defendant’s conduct, including his sudden, violent outbursts and demonstrated inability to serve as the Band’s frontman and vocalist,” states the 36-page complaint.

The legal action reveals previously unknown details about the band’s inner workings, including that Navarro received $25,000 monthly from a disability insurance policy after Long COVID forced him off the road in 2022. Navarro terminated these payments to reunite with the band for their 2024 tour of Europe and North America.

One condition of the reunion tour was that the band would operate democratically, with a simple majority deciding on courses of action. This approach was implemented because, according to the complaint, “Perry had an egregious habit of overruling decisions of the Band, and selfishly making everything about himself and Etty [his wife].”

Tensions reached breaking point during a performance at Boston’s Leader Bank Pavilion on September 13th, 2024. During “Ocean Size”, Farrell shoved Navarro near the end of his guitar solo, requiring Avery and crew members to physically separate them. The band did not finish the concert, and footage of the incident quickly spread online.

“Perry’s repeated and unprovoked attack on Navarro was especially painful because Perry knew that Navarro was still weak and suffering from the effects of long COVID-19,” the suit states. It also claims the attack triggered painful memories of the night Navarro’s mother was murdered in 1983.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The altercation reportedly continued backstage, with Farrell allegedly punching Navarro in the face. Following these events, Navarro felt he could no longer continue with the band, and Avery and Perkins also decided against carrying on.

Prior to the tour’s collapse, the band had released the singles “Imminent Redemption” and “True Love”, and had eight instrumental tracks they planned to complete after the tour. The lawsuit reveals each member was set to earn £210,000 for the North American tour.

Christopher Frost, the attorney representing the band members, stated: “Dave, Eric, and Stephen never wanted it to come to this. But they have been wronged, want the accurate story told, and they deserve a resolution.”