Perry Farrell has apologised to his Jane’s Addiction bandmates and fans after his fight with Dave Navarro.

During a show in Boston last week, Farrell and Navarro had an onstage altercation that led to the impromptu end of the show. Things couldn’t be solved offstage, and Jane’s Addiction ended up cancelling the rest of their reunion tour.

In a brief statement, Farrell apologised to Navarro, the rest of his bandmates, fans, and family over the incident.

“This weekend has been incredibly difficult and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that I apologise to my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family and friends for my actions during Friday’s show,” Farrell’s statement read.

“Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behaviour, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation,” he added.

The statement arrived just a couple of hours after Jane’s Addiction confirmed the cancellation of the rest of their tour. The cancellation note was accompanied by a separate statement from the rest of the band – Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Eric Avery – who said the tour was coming to a sudden end due to a “continuing pattern of behaviour and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell.”

“Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs… We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis,” the trio’s statement read.

Jane’s Addiction kicked off their reunion tour, their first one together in 14 years, just last month. According to reports, however, tensions had been simmering due to Farrell’s crowd banter appearing to annoy Navarro, leading to their fight in Boston.