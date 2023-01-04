Janet Jackson will reportedly implement a set of ‘Me Too’ checks on her 2023 Together Again tour.

‘Me Too’ checks involve employees of Jackson’s conducting extensive background checks on everyone who works on the tour, to ensure they don’t have a history of abuse. Beyonce implemented the same initiative on her upcoming Renaissance World Tour.

“Janet is taking a leaf out of Beyonce’s book and is implementing #MeToo checks as she prepares for her Together Again tour,” a source told The Sun.

They added, “The checks will see everyone from her dancers and band mates to crew and general staff vetted to ensure they don’t have a history of abuse.”

“It’s not cheap to do but for Janet and those close to her, creating a safe and kind work environment is more important than profits.”

The source told the publication that Jackson wants, “a completely non-toxic working environment for all her staff and by implementing these early checks she is eradicating the risk.”

The insider added that Jackson’s Together Again tour is expected to make over 177 million dollars.

“A show that big and of the scale Janet plans cannot ­afford anything to happen to it,” the source said.

“Janet is determined everyone working on the tour can be completely comfortable and that they are in a safe environment.”

Jackson’s Together Again tour will kick off on April 14th in Hollywood, Florida and run for 37 shows before finishing up in Seattle, Washington on June 21st. She will be joined by hip-hop artist Ludacris as her support act.

“You guys, I miss you so much, I am so excited to see you,” she said in a video announcing the tour. “You guys have no idea, I’ve missed you so much, so much, and I can’t wait to be with you. I’m so excited.”

Janet Jackson won’t be visiting Australia on the Together Again tour, and it will be her first tour since 2019’s 30th Anniversary tour celebrating Rhythm Nation.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.