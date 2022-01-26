Yoko Ono turns 89-years-old next month and to mark the occasion, a tribute album to the legendary multimedia artist will be released.

Titled Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono, the compilation was put together by Ben Gibbard from Death Cab for Cutie. It features a stellar lineup of notable artists, including David Byrne, The Flaming Lips, Sharon Van Etten, Yo La Tengo, and many more.

A taste of the compilation album has arrived early and it comes from Japanese Breakfast with her take on ‘Nobody Sees Me Like You Do’.

“She was the most – sort of – hated woman in music for a while – so unfairly – that I think, obviously, as an Asian woman, I sided with her, and saw her as a very deep and complex artist that was being unfairly judged by the world and how difficult that must have been. And it became very symbolic for me,” Japanese Breakfast singer Michaelle Zauner said on a podcast hosted by Gibbard and music writer Jenny Eliscu.

‘Nobody Sees Me Like You Do’ was included on Ono’s fifth studio album, 1981’s Season of Glass. It was her first solo recording after the tragic death of her husband John Lennon. The album reached number 49 on the U.S. Billboard 200, making it Ono’s highest-charting solo album to date.

Japanese Breakfast had an artistic year in 2021 that even Ono would envy: her third studio album, Jubilee, was hailed as one of the year’s best releases, and earned Zauner two nominations at the Grammy Awards (Best New Artist, strangely, and Best Alternative Music Album), while her impactful memoir, Crying in H Mart, was a New York Times best-seller.

Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono is set for release on February 18th – the date of Ono’s 89th birthday – and can be pre-ordered here.

Check out ‘Nobody Sees Me Like You Do’ (Yoko Ono cover) by Japanese Breakfast: