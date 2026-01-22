Jason Bonham, the son of legendary Led Zeppelin drummer, the late Jon Bonham, is bringing his Physical Graffiti tour Down Under, celebrating the classic 1975 album.

To commemorate its 50th anniversary, Bonham’s ‘Led Zeppelin Evening’ will let Australian and New Zealand fans experience classics like “The Wanton Song” and “Kashmir” live, alongside deeper cuts like “In the Light” and “Boogie With Stu”. Bonham will play Physical Graffiti in full, as well as a number of Led Zeppelin favourites, including “Stairway to Heaven”, of course.

The tour will kick off in Wellington on Tuesday, April 14th, before shows in Auckland, Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney, Adelaide, and Melbourne – wrapping up on Saturday, April 25th.

Presale for tickets will begin at 10am (local) on Wednesday, January 28th – sign up here.

“For me, this isn’t just an album – it’s the album,” Bonham declared. “Physical Graffiti has always been my ultimate Led Zeppelin record, and I set out to honour its 50th Anniversary with 50 unforgettable shows. That vision now looks more like 80 shows!

“My last tour of Australia and New Zealand was nothing short of electrifying, and I know the April tour will raise the bar even higher. I’m counting down the days until JBLZE share our final powerful, celebration of Physical Graffiti together.”

Bonham, a drummer like his late father, has played with the likes of Airrace, Virginia Wolf, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, and more, beyond helming solo projects such as Bonham and The Jason Bonham Band.

He held down the drums for Led Zeppelin’s 2007 reunion at the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert – which set the Guinness World Record for Highest Demand for Tickets for One Music Concert. The evening spawned the Celebration Day concert film and multi-Platinum album, which debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200, sold three million-plus copies, and garnered a Grammy Award.

In 2010, he introduced ‘Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening’ (JBLZE), packing venues coast-to-coast and supporting everyone from Heart to Kid Rock.

JASON BONHAM’S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2026

Tuesday, April 14th

The Opera House, Wellington NZ

Wednesday, April 15th

Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland NZ

Friday, April 17th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, April 19th

Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Tuesday, April 21st

Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Thursday, April 23rd

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA

Saturday, April 25th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC