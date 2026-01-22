Jason Bonham, the son of legendary Led Zeppelin drummer, the late Jon Bonham, is bringing his Physical Graffiti tour Down Under, celebrating the classic 1975 album.
To commemorate its 50th anniversary, Bonham’s ‘Led Zeppelin Evening’ will let Australian and New Zealand fans experience classics like “The Wanton Song” and “Kashmir” live, alongside deeper cuts like “In the Light” and “Boogie With Stu”. Bonham will play Physical Graffiti in full, as well as a number of Led Zeppelin favourites, including “Stairway to Heaven”, of course.
The tour will kick off in Wellington on Tuesday, April 14th, before shows in Auckland, Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney, Adelaide, and Melbourne – wrapping up on Saturday, April 25th.
Presale for tickets will begin at 10am (local) on Wednesday, January 28th – sign up here.
“For me, this isn’t just an album – it’s the album,” Bonham declared. “Physical Graffiti has always been my ultimate Led Zeppelin record, and I set out to honour its 50th Anniversary with 50 unforgettable shows. That vision now looks more like 80 shows!
“My last tour of Australia and New Zealand was nothing short of electrifying, and I know the April tour will raise the bar even higher. I’m counting down the days until JBLZE share our final powerful, celebration of Physical Graffiti together.”
Bonham, a drummer like his late father, has played with the likes of Airrace, Virginia Wolf, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, and more, beyond helming solo projects such as Bonham and The Jason Bonham Band.
He held down the drums for Led Zeppelin’s 2007 reunion at the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert – which set the Guinness World Record for Highest Demand for Tickets for One Music Concert. The evening spawned the Celebration Day concert film and multi-Platinum album, which debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200, sold three million-plus copies, and garnered a Grammy Award.
In 2010, he introduced ‘Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening’ (JBLZE), packing venues coast-to-coast and supporting everyone from Heart to Kid Rock.
JASON BONHAM’S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2026
Tuesday, April 14th
The Opera House, Wellington NZ
Wednesday, April 15th
Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland NZ
Friday, April 17th
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD
Sunday, April 19th
Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW
Tuesday, April 21st
Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW
Thursday, April 23rd
Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA
Saturday, April 25th
Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC