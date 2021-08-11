Just days after Jason Isbell said he will require audiences to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test if they want to attend his shows, the rocker has cancelled his upcoming Houston concert.

Isbell put the kibosh on his Wednesday show at Lucinda Williams at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston, with Southeastern Records confirming the news in a statement over Twitter.

“Unfortunately, the venue was not willing to comply with the band’s updated Health and Safety standards.”

Meanwhile, the venue’s own statement, signed by President and CEO Jerry MacDonald, read: “The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion fully supports and commends Jason Isbell and his team for their commitment to the health of their fans, crew, band and venue staff.

“We are all on the same page here and we agree with what Jason Isbell would like to implement, but there is a timing issue.

“To implement a major policy such as what is requested will take more time than we have.”

It comes after Isbell declared via Twitter: “If the venue won’t allow that, we won’t play.”

“It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to go into places and play shows for people and I don’t think that’s going to last very long, unless we do it carefully,” he said in an interview on MSNBC.

“We can’t guarantee that everybody that comes into the show is coming safely and are not going to be spreading the virus but I think it’s up to all of us to do what we can just to keep the music business running.”

“I’m all for freedom, but if you’re dead, you don’t have any freedoms at all. It’s probably important to stay alive before you start questioning your liberty,” he continued

Isbell is just one of many artists and touring companies that have announced they will be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test in order to attend shows.

Earlier this year, the Foo Fighters performed at Madison Square Garden in what was the first major concert in New York since the pandemic began, with all tickets requiring a vaccination passport in order to purchase.

Prior to the gig, Grohl also performed a small show in Agoura Hills, California where fans hoping to attend had to show proof of vaccination in order to pick up their non-transferable tickets.

Check out Jason Isbell on Tiny Desk: